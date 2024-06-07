Investors in Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) from three years ago are still down 82%, even after 45% gain this past week

Widad Group Berhad (KLSE:WIDAD) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 45% in the last week. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 82% in the last three years. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

The recent uptick of 45% could be a positive sign of things to come, so let's take a look at historical fundamentals.

Given that Widad Group Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Widad Group Berhad grew revenue at 31% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So why has the share priced crashed 22% per year, in the same time? You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Ultimately, revenue growth doesn't amount to much if the business can't scale well. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Widad Group Berhad shareholders are down 81% for the year, but the market itself is up 25%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 11% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Widad Group Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Widad Group Berhad has 5 warning signs (and 3 which are a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

