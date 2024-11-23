Investors Will Want Yancoal Australia's (ASX:YAL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Yancoal Australia's (ASX:YAL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Yancoal Australia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$1.8b ÷ (AU$11b - AU$972m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Yancoal Australia has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 9.5% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

ASX:YAL Return on Capital Employed November 23rd 2024

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Yancoal Australia compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

Yancoal Australia's ROCE growth is quite impressive. Looking at the data, we can see that even though capital employed in the business has remained relatively flat, the ROCE generated has risen by 26% over the last five years. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Bottom Line

In summary, we're delighted to see that Yancoal Australia has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with Yancoal Australia (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

