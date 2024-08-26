Investors Will Want SMIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SMISCOR) Growth In ROCE To Persist

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SMIS Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:SMISCOR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on SMIS Corporation Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.051 = RM5.4m ÷ (RM131m - RM24m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, SMIS Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 5.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Auto Components industry average of 12%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for SMIS Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of SMIS Corporation Berhad.

What Can We Tell From SMIS Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

While in absolute terms it isn't a high ROCE, it's promising to see that it has been moving in the right direction. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.1%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 25% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 19%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On SMIS Corporation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that SMIS Corporation Berhad can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 98% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SMIS Corporation Berhad (of which 1 is potentially serious!) that you should know about.

While SMIS Corporation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity.

