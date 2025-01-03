Investors Will Want Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's (KLSE:LYSAGHT) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad (KLSE:LYSAGHT) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = RM15m ÷ (RM192m - RM8.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

Thus, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has an ROCE of 8.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 6.8%.

KLSE:LYSAGHT Return on Capital Employed January 3rd 2025

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 67% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

The Key Takeaway

To bring it all together, Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Since the stock has returned a solid 43% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Lysaght Galvanized Steel Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

