Investors Will Want Benchmark Electronics' (NYSE:BHE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Benchmark Electronics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.079 = US$123m ÷ (US$2.2b - US$668m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2024).

So, Benchmark Electronics has an ROCE of 7.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Electronic industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Benchmark Electronics' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Benchmark Electronics .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Benchmark Electronics is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 70% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

Our Take On Benchmark Electronics' ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Benchmark Electronics has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a solid 76% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Benchmark Electronics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

