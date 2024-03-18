Investors Will Want Bell Equipment's (JSE:BEL) Growth In ROCE To Persist

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Bell Equipment is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = R933m ÷ (R10b - R4.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

ADVERTISEMENT

Thus, Bell Equipment has an ROCE of 16%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 9.2% it's much better.

View our latest analysis for Bell Equipment

JSE:BEL Return on Capital Employed March 18th 2024

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bell Equipment's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings , check out these free graphs detailing revenue and cash flow performance of Bell Equipment.

How Are Returns Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Bell Equipment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 60% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Bell Equipment has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 43%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Bell Equipment's ROCE

To sum it up, Bell Equipment has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 193% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

While Bell Equipment looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic for BEL helps visualize whether it is currently trading for a fair price.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.