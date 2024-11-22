Are Investors Undervaluing Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) By 42%?

In This Article:
Key Insights
-
Zotefoams' estimated fair value is UK£5.79 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Zotefoams' UK£3.37 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Model
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (£, Millions)
|
UK£10.7m
|
UK£12.5m
|
UK£13.8m
|
UK£14.9m
|
UK£15.8m
|
UK£16.5m
|
UK£17.2m
|
UK£17.8m
|
UK£18.4m
|
UK£18.9m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x2
|
Est @ 10.32%
|
Est @ 7.86%
|
Est @ 6.13%
|
Est @ 4.93%
|
Est @ 4.08%
|
Est @ 3.49%
|
Est @ 3.08%
|
Est @ 2.79%
|
Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4%
|
UK£10.0
|
UK£10.8
|
UK£11.1
|
UK£11.2
|
UK£11.0
|
UK£10.8
|
UK£10.4
|
UK£10.0
|
UK£9.6
|
UK£9.2
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£104m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£19m× (1 + 2.1%) ÷ (7.4%– 2.1%) = UK£363m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£363m÷ ( 1 + 7.4%)10= UK£177m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is UK£281m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.4, the company appears quite undervalued at a 42% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Zotefoams as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.096. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Zotefoams
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Chemicals market.
Opportunity
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow faster than the British market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Paying a dividend but company has no free cash flows.
Moving On:
Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Zotefoams, we've compiled three important factors you should explore:
-
-
-
