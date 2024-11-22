Are Investors Undervaluing Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) By 42%?

Key Insights

Zotefoams' estimated fair value is UK£5.79 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Zotefoams' UK£3.37 share price signals that it might be 42% undervalued

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (£, Millions) UK£10.7m UK£12.5m UK£13.8m UK£14.9m UK£15.8m UK£16.5m UK£17.2m UK£17.8m UK£18.4m UK£18.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 10.32% Est @ 7.86% Est @ 6.13% Est @ 4.93% Est @ 4.08% Est @ 3.49% Est @ 3.08% Est @ 2.79% Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 7.4% UK£10.0 UK£10.8 UK£11.1 UK£11.2 UK£11.0 UK£10.8 UK£10.4 UK£10.0 UK£9.6 UK£9.2

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£104m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.1%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.4%.

