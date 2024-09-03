Are Investors Undervaluing Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) By 29%?

Key Insights

Tabcorp Holdings' estimated fair value is AU$0.58 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Tabcorp Holdings is estimated to be 29% undervalued based on current share price of AU$0.41

The AU$0.60 analyst price target for TAH is 3.3% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$206.4m AU$158.4m AU$140.2m AU$101.0m AU$95.0m AU$91.9m AU$90.5m AU$90.2m AU$90.6m AU$91.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x4 Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -3.22% Est @ -1.53% Est @ -0.35% Est @ 0.48% Est @ 1.06% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.4% AU$189 AU$132 AU$107 AU$70.5 AU$60.6 AU$53.6 AU$48.3 AU$44.0 AU$40.4 AU$37.3

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$783m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$92m× (1 + 2.4%) ÷ (9.4%– 2.4%) = AU$1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$1.3b÷ ( 1 + 9.4%)10= AU$547m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$1.3b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of AU$0.4, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 29% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Tabcorp Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.696. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Tabcorp Holdings

Strength

Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Hospitality market.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Good value based on P/S ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Tabcorp Holdings, we've put together three important items you should further examine:

Risks: Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Tabcorp Holdings , and understanding these should be part of your investment process. Future Earnings: How does TAH's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.