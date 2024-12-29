Are Investors Undervaluing SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) By 31%?

Key Insights
Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, SKP Resources Bhd fair value estimate is RM1.69
SKP Resources Bhd's RM1.17 share price signals that it might be 31% undervalued
Our fair value estimate is 24% higher than SKP Resources Bhd's analyst price target of RM1.36
How far off is SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM74.5m
|
RM80.0m
|
RM126.9m
|
RM153.8m
|
RM174.5m
|
RM192.7m
|
RM208.9m
|
RM223.4m
|
RM236.7m
|
RM249.1m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x3
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 13.41%
|
Est @ 10.46%
|
Est @ 8.40%
|
Est @ 6.95%
|
Est @ 5.94%
|
Est @ 5.23%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7%
|
RM67.9
|
RM66.5
|
RM96.1
|
RM106
|
RM110
|
RM110
|
RM109
|
RM106
|
RM103
|
RM98.6
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM974m
We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (3.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.7%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM249m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.7%– 3.6%) = RM4.2b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM4.2b÷ ( 1 + 9.7%)10= RM1.7b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM2.6b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM1.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 31% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SKP Resources Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.7%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.099. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for SKP Resources Bhd
Strength
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Electronic market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by cash flow.
-
Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.
