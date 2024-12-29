Are Investors Undervaluing SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) By 31%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, SKP Resources Bhd fair value estimate is RM1.69

SKP Resources Bhd's RM1.17 share price signals that it might be 31% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 24% higher than SKP Resources Bhd's analyst price target of RM1.36

How far off is SKP Resources Bhd (KLSE:SKPRES) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

See our latest analysis for SKP Resources Bhd

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM74.5m RM80.0m RM126.9m RM153.8m RM174.5m RM192.7m RM208.9m RM223.4m RM236.7m RM249.1m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Est @ 13.41% Est @ 10.46% Est @ 8.40% Est @ 6.95% Est @ 5.94% Est @ 5.23% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 9.7% RM67.9 RM66.5 RM96.1 RM106 RM110 RM110 RM109 RM106 RM103 RM98.6

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM974m

Story Continues