Are Investors Undervaluing SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) By 45%?

Key Insights

SIA Engineering's estimated fair value is S$4.27 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

SIA Engineering's S$2.33 share price signals that it might be 45% undervalued

Analyst price target for S59 is S$2.71 which is 37% below our fair value estimate

How far off is SIA Engineering Company Limited (SGX:S59) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) S$104.4m S$148.3m S$154.0m S$200.3m S$228.8m S$253.0m S$273.3m S$290.5m S$305.2m S$318.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.19% Est @ 10.58% Est @ 8.05% Est @ 6.29% Est @ 5.05% Est @ 4.18% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 7.1% S$97.4 S$129 S$125 S$152 S$162 S$168 S$169 S$168 S$164 S$160

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = S$1.5b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$318m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (7.1%– 2.2%) = S$6.6b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= S$6.6b÷ ( 1 + 7.1%)10= S$3.3b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is S$4.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of S$2.3, the company appears quite undervalued at a 45% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at SIA Engineering as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.202. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for SIA Engineering

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Infrastructure market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Singaporean market.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by earnings and cashflows.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For SIA Engineering, we've put together three further elements you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with SIA Engineering . Future Earnings: How does S59's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Singaporean stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.

