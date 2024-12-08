Are Investors Undervaluing Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) By 30%?

Key Insights

Schweiter Technologies' estimated fair value is CHF578 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CHF406 suggests Schweiter Technologies is potentially 30% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 6.4% higher than Schweiter Technologies' analyst price target of CHF543

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF44.6m CHF43.7m CHF43.2m CHF42.8m CHF42.6m CHF42.6m CHF42.5m CHF42.6m CHF42.6m CHF42.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -1.22% Est @ -0.76% Est @ -0.44% Est @ -0.21% Est @ -0.06% Est @ 0.05% Est @ 0.13% Est @ 0.18% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4% CHF42.3 CHF39.4 CHF36.9 CHF34.7 CHF32.8 CHF31.1 CHF29.5 CHF28.0 CHF26.6 CHF25.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF327m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.4%.

