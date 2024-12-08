Are Investors Undervaluing Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) By 30%?

Key Insights
-
Schweiter Technologies' estimated fair value is CHF578 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Current share price of CHF406 suggests Schweiter Technologies is potentially 30% undervalued
-
Our fair value estimate is 6.4% higher than Schweiter Technologies' analyst price target of CHF543
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Schweiter Technologies AG (VTX:SWTQ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (CHF, Millions)
|
CHF44.6m
|
CHF43.7m
|
CHF43.2m
|
CHF42.8m
|
CHF42.6m
|
CHF42.6m
|
CHF42.5m
|
CHF42.6m
|
CHF42.6m
|
CHF42.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -1.22%
|
Est @ -0.76%
|
Est @ -0.44%
|
Est @ -0.21%
|
Est @ -0.06%
|
Est @ 0.05%
|
Est @ 0.13%
|
Est @ 0.18%
|
Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 5.4%
|
CHF42.3
|
CHF39.4
|
CHF36.9
|
CHF34.7
|
CHF32.8
|
CHF31.1
|
CHF29.5
|
CHF28.0
|
CHF26.6
|
CHF25.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF327m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.4%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF43m× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (5.4%– 0.3%) = CHF846m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF846m÷ ( 1 + 5.4%)10= CHF501m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF828m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF406, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 30% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Schweiter Technologies as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.229. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Schweiter Technologies
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Building market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.
-
Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.
Threat
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.
Moving On:
