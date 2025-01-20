Are Investors Undervaluing Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) By 34%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Maxis Berhad is RM5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Maxis Berhad's RM3.56 share price signals that it might be 34% undervalued

Analyst price target for MAXIS is RM3.97 which is 27% below our fair value estimate

Does the January share price for Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM2.15b RM2.22b RM2.19b RM2.19b RM2.22b RM2.26b RM2.32b RM2.38b RM2.45b RM2.53b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Est @ 0.17% Est @ 1.20% Est @ 1.91% Est @ 2.41% Est @ 2.76% Est @ 3.01% Est @ 3.18% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0% RM2.0k RM1.9k RM1.7k RM1.6k RM1.5k RM1.4k RM1.3k RM1.3k RM1.2k RM1.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM15b

