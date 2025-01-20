Are Investors Undervaluing Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) By 34%?

Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Maxis Berhad is RM5.40 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Maxis Berhad's RM3.56 share price signals that it might be 34% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for MAXIS is RM3.97 which is 27% below our fair value estimate
Does the January share price for Maxis Berhad (KLSE:MAXIS) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
What's The Estimated Valuation?
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM2.15b
|
RM2.22b
|
RM2.19b
|
RM2.19b
|
RM2.22b
|
RM2.26b
|
RM2.32b
|
RM2.38b
|
RM2.45b
|
RM2.53b
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 0.17%
|
Est @ 1.20%
|
Est @ 1.91%
|
Est @ 2.41%
|
Est @ 2.76%
|
Est @ 3.01%
|
Est @ 3.18%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.0%
|
RM2.0k
|
RM1.9k
|
RM1.7k
|
RM1.6k
|
RM1.5k
|
RM1.4k
|
RM1.3k
|
RM1.3k
|
RM1.2k
|
RM1.2k
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM15b
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.0%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM2.5b× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.0%– 3.6%) = RM59b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM59b÷ ( 1 + 8.0%)10= RM27b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM42b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM3.6, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Maxis Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.0%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Maxis Berhad
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
Weakness
-
Earnings declined over the past year.
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Wireless Telecom market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Malaysian market.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Dividends are not covered by earnings.
-
Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Maxis Berhad, there are three additional aspects you should assess:
-
Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Maxis Berhad we've flagged before making an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does MAXIS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
