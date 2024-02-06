Are Investors Undervaluing Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) By 43%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings is US$3.55 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of US$2.02 suggests Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings is potentially 43% undervalued

Analyst price target for LVLU is US$2.32 which is 35% below our fair value estimate

Does the February share price for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$8.20m US$8.73m US$9.19m US$9.58m US$9.93m US$10.3m US$10.6m US$10.8m US$11.1m US$11.4m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Est @ 6.48% Est @ 5.20% Est @ 4.31% Est @ 3.68% Est @ 3.24% Est @ 2.94% Est @ 2.72% Est @ 2.57% Est @ 2.47% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 8.6% US$7.6 US$7.4 US$7.2 US$6.9 US$6.6 US$6.3 US$5.9 US$5.6 US$5.3 US$5.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$64m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.2%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$11m× (1 + 2.2%) ÷ (8.6%– 2.2%) = US$183m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$183m÷ ( 1 + 8.6%)10= US$80m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$144m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of US$2.0, the company appears quite undervalued at a 43% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.275. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Forecast to reduce losses next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.

Threat

Not expected to become profitable over the next 3 years.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, there are three fundamental elements you should explore:

