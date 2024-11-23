Are Investors Undervaluing KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) By 34%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for KPJ Healthcare Berhad is RM3.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of RM2.29 suggests KPJ Healthcare Berhad is potentially 34% undervalued

Analyst price target for KPJ is RM2.17 which is 37% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for KPJ Healthcare Berhad

Crunching The Numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM480.8m RM601.0m RM728.0m RM766.0m RM799.3m RM832.2m RM865.1m RM898.3m RM932.1m RM966.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.34% Est @ 4.11% Est @ 3.95% Est @ 3.84% Est @ 3.76% Est @ 3.71% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1% RM445 RM514 RM576 RM560 RM540 RM520 RM500 RM480 RM461 RM442

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM5.0b

Story Continues