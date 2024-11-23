Are Investors Undervaluing KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) By 34%?

Key Insights
The projected fair value for KPJ Healthcare Berhad is RM3.45 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of RM2.29 suggests KPJ Healthcare Berhad is potentially 34% undervalued
Analyst price target for KPJ is RM2.17 which is 37% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of KPJ Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:KPJ) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Crunching The Numbers
We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM480.8m
|
RM601.0m
|
RM728.0m
|
RM766.0m
|
RM799.3m
|
RM832.2m
|
RM865.1m
|
RM898.3m
|
RM932.1m
|
RM966.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x5
|
Analyst x4
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 4.34%
|
Est @ 4.11%
|
Est @ 3.95%
|
Est @ 3.84%
|
Est @ 3.76%
|
Est @ 3.71%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 8.1%
|
RM445
|
RM514
|
RM576
|
RM560
|
RM540
|
RM520
|
RM500
|
RM480
|
RM461
|
RM442
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM5.0b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 8.1%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM967m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (8.1%– 3.6%) = RM22b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM22b÷ ( 1 + 8.1%)10= RM10b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM15b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.3, the company appears quite good value at a 34% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.
The Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at KPJ Healthcare Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 8.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.817. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for KPJ Healthcare Berhad
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is well covered by earnings and cashflows.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Healthcare market.
Opportunity
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Malaysian market.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For KPJ Healthcare Berhad, we've compiled three additional elements you should look at:
