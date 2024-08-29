Are Investors Undervaluing Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON) By 47%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Feintool International Holding is CHF29.87 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Feintool International Holding is estimated to be 47% undervalued based on current share price of CHF15.95

Analyst price target for FTON is CHF20.00 which is 33% below our fair value estimate

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Feintool International Holding AG (VTX:FTON) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's The Estimated Valuation?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF3.90m CHF18.8m CHF21.4m CHF23.6m CHF25.2m CHF26.5m CHF27.4m CHF28.1m CHF28.6m CHF29.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Est @ 14.02% Est @ 9.89% Est @ 7.00% Est @ 4.97% Est @ 3.56% Est @ 2.56% Est @ 1.87% Est @ 1.38% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 6.1% CHF3.7 CHF16.7 CHF18.0 CHF18.6 CHF18.8 CHF18.6 CHF18.1 CHF17.5 CHF16.8 CHF16.1

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF163m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF29m× (1 + 0.3%) ÷ (6.1%– 0.3%) = CHF500m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF500m÷ ( 1 + 6.1%)10= CHF277m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CHF440m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CHF16.0, the company appears quite good value at a 47% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Feintool International Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.414. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Feintool International Holding

Strength

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings declined over the past year.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Auto Components market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Swiss market.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Dividends are not covered by cash flow.

Annual revenue is forecast to grow slower than the Swiss market.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Feintool International Holding, we've compiled three fundamental items you should look at:

Risks: We feel that you should assess the 2 warning signs for Feintool International Holding we've flagged before making an investment in the company. Future Earnings: How does FTON's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

