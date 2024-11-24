Are Investors Undervaluing ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) By 22%?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ExlService Holdings is US$59.51 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ExlService Holdings' US$46.21 share price signals that it might be 22% undervalued

The US$46.44 analyst price target for EXLS is 22% less than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$289.0m US$322.0m US$346.9m US$368.5m US$387.4m US$404.4m US$419.9m US$434.5m US$448.6m US$462.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 7.75% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 5.13% Est @ 4.38% Est @ 3.85% Est @ 3.48% Est @ 3.22% Est @ 3.04% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% US$272 US$285 US$288 US$288 US$285 US$279 US$273 US$265 US$257 US$249

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$2.7b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

