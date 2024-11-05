Are Investors Undervaluing Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) By 36%?

In This Article:
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.
Step By Step Through The Calculation
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF ($, Millions)
|
-US$32.6m
|
-US$312.0k
|
-US$7.74m
|
US$6.78m
|
US$11.3m
|
US$16.6m
|
US$22.1m
|
US$27.5m
|
US$32.4m
|
US$36.7m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x2
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ 66.12%
|
Est @ 47.03%
|
Est @ 33.67%
|
Est @ 24.32%
|
Est @ 17.77%
|
Est @ 13.19%
|
Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6%
|
-US$30.6
|
-US$0.3
|
-US$6.4
|
US$5.2
|
US$8.2
|
US$11.3
|
US$14.1
|
US$16.4
|
US$18.2
|
US$19.3
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$55m
The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$37m× (1 + 2.5%) ÷ (6.6%– 2.5%) = US$908m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$908m÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= US$477m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$533m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$2.5, the company appears quite good value at a 36% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Aqua Metals as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.005. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Aqua Metals
Strength
-
Debt is well covered by earnings.
Weakness
-
Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.
Opportunity
-
Forecast to reduce losses next year.
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.
-
Has less than 3 years of cash runway based on current free cash flow.
Looking Ahead:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Aqua Metals, we've compiled three further factors you should assess:
-
Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Aqua Metals (including 2 which are concerning) .
-
Future Earnings: How does AQMS's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!
