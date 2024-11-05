Are Investors Undervaluing Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) By 36%?

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Aqua Metals fair value estimate is US$3.90

Aqua Metals' US$2.50 share price signals that it might be 36% undervalued

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) as an investment opportunity by taking the forecast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF ($, Millions) -US$32.6m -US$312.0k -US$7.74m US$6.78m US$11.3m US$16.6m US$22.1m US$27.5m US$32.4m US$36.7m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 66.12% Est @ 47.03% Est @ 33.67% Est @ 24.32% Est @ 17.77% Est @ 13.19% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% -US$30.6 -US$0.3 -US$6.4 US$5.2 US$8.2 US$11.3 US$14.1 US$16.4 US$18.2 US$19.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$55m

