Investors Shouldn't Overlook Base Resources' (ASX:BSE) Impressive Returns On Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Base Resources' (ASX:BSE) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Base Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$75m ÷ (US$346m - US$36m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Base Resources has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Metals and Mining industry average of 11%.

In the above chart we have measured Base Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Base Resources .

What Does the ROCE Trend For Base Resources Tell Us?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Base Resources. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 56%. The company is now earning US$0.2 per dollar of capital employed. In regards to capital employed, Base Resources appears to been achieving more with less, since the business is using 22% less capital to run its operation. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that Base Resources has been able to turn things around and earn higher returns on lower amounts of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

