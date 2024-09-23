Investors Shouldn't Overlook KLA's (NASDAQ:KLAC) Impressive Returns On Capital

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for KLA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$3.6b ÷ (US$15b - US$4.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, KLA has an ROCE of 34%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Semiconductor industry average of 9.0%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for KLA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for KLA .

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at KLA. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 34%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 49%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at KLA thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 30% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On KLA's ROCE

To sum it up, KLA has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 408% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

