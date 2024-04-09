Investors Shouldn't Overlook The Favourable Returns On Capital At Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO)

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Bermaz Auto Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.33 = RM411m ÷ (RM1.8b - RM558m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2024).

So, Bermaz Auto Berhad has an ROCE of 33%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 14% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Bermaz Auto Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for Bermaz Auto Berhad .

The Trend Of ROCE

Bermaz Auto Berhad deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 80% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 33%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 33%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From Bermaz Auto Berhad's ROCE

Bermaz Auto Berhad has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 42% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Bermaz Auto Berhad we've found 3 warning signs (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

