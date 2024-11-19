Investors in Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) have unfortunately lost 57% over the last five years

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example, after five long years the Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:SHANG) share price is a whole 60% lower. That's an unpleasant experience for long term holders.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

View our latest analysis for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

In contrast to the share price, revenue has actually increased by 4.1% a year in the five year period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

KLSE:SHANG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2024

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad the TSR over the last 5 years was -57%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad shareholders are down 6.3% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 13%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 10% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Shangri-La Hotels (Malaysia) Berhad (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

Story Continues