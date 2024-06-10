Investors in Netfonds (FRA:NF4) have seen stellar returns of 131% over the past five years

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Netfonds AG (FRA:NF4) share price has soared 125% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 5.3%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

Netfonds wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually desire strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Netfonds can boast revenue growth at a rate of 14% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 18% per year over in that time. It's well worth monitoring the growth trend in revenue, because if growth accelerates, that might signal an opportunity. Accelerating growth can be a sign of an inflection point - and could indicate profits lie ahead. Worth watching 100%

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Netfonds the TSR over the last 5 years was 131%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Netfonds provided a TSR of 6.6% over the year (including dividends). That's fairly close to the broader market return. It has to be noted that the recent return falls short of the 18% shareholders have gained each year, over half a decade. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. You could get a better understanding of Netfonds' growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on German exchanges.

