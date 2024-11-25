Investors mining new data to predict retailers' results

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Heading into holidays some expect to disappoint, Wall Street investors like Goldman Sachs are using new ways to monitor shoppers' actions and intentions to help determine the season's winners and losers.

They are tapping into the quickly evolving field of "alternative data" to help them predict retailer performance and provide an advantage over other investors.

Historically, Wall Street relied on traditional data like earnings reports and company filings - with an assist from their well-seasoned gut instincts.

Now they can buy intel on everything from credit-card swipe data to consumer sentiment reports, from an ever-growing number of providers.

One example is data firm HundredX, which earlier this year began selling its shopper-sentiment data to Goldman Sachs. The bank uses the information in equity research and investment banking, according to a Goldman spokesperson.

Founded by former Goldman partner Robert Pace in 2012, HundredX partners with non-profits like Habitat for Humanity to measure thousands of individuals' future purchase intentions, claiming to get an early read on future financial trends.

Supporters of the non-profits who partner with HundredX are asked to fill out surveys about their experiences with the retailers or brands they use, including how likely they are to revisit them. The firm donates $2 for every response it gets.

Michael Finnegan, CEO of an alt-data aggregation platform called Eagle Alpha that connects data buyers with sellers, said there were about 100 alt-data providers in the industry's early days in the mid-2010s. Now there are 2,000 around the globe.

They provide credit card swipe data that reveals what different classes of consumers are buying; insights about consumer behavior based on cell phone geolocation; pre-holiday consumer sentiment derived from surveys or by scraping social media sites like Reddit.

The data helps investors glean information they couldn't have a few years ago. For instance, HundredX CEO Pace said, measuring a consumer's shopping experience shows that "the sale is not the outcome." Numbers may reflect a sale, he said, but if a customer leaves a store fuming after a bad experience, she isn’t likely to come back.

In the big-box retail universe, HundredX surveys showed last spring that shoppers seemed less likely to return to Target in the near term than Walmart. But in recent weeks, Pace said, future intent to shop at Target has been rising. “We see an inflection up," he said. "That’s a contrarian view today."

