Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ICF International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.088 = US$140m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$418m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, ICF International has an ROCE of 8.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Professional Services industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ICF International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ICF International .

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at ICF International. The company has consistently earned 8.8% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 70% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On ICF International's ROCE

Long story short, while ICF International has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 95% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

