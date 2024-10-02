Investors Met With Slowing Returns on Capital At Riverstone Holdings (SGX:AP4)

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Riverstone Holdings' (SGX:AP4) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Riverstone Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = RM311m ÷ (RM1.7b - RM99m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

So, Riverstone Holdings has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.1% it's much better.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Riverstone Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Riverstone Holdings for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Riverstone Holdings Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 117% in that time. Since 19% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

The Bottom Line On Riverstone Holdings' ROCE

In the end, Riverstone Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 208% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Riverstone Holdings that you might find interesting.

