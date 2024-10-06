Some Investors May Be Worried About Knaus Tabbert's (ETR:KTA) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So while Knaus Tabbert (ETR:KTA) has a high ROCE right now, lets see what we can decipher from how returns are changing.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Knaus Tabbert:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.26 = €85m ÷ (€684m - €362m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Thus, Knaus Tabbert has an ROCE of 26%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 8.9% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Knaus Tabbert's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for Knaus Tabbert .

How Are Returns Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Knaus Tabbert doesn't inspire confidence. While it's comforting that the ROCE is high, five years ago it was 34%. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

On a side note, Knaus Tabbert's current liabilities are still rather high at 53% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

Our Take On Knaus Tabbert's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Knaus Tabbert is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 43% in the last three years. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Knaus Tabbert has the makings of a multi-bagger.

Knaus Tabbert does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

