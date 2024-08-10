Some Investors May Be Worried About Ariadne Australia's (ASX:ARA) Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at Ariadne Australia (ASX:ARA), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Ariadne Australia, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.002 = AU$424k ÷ (AU$222m - AU$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Ariadne Australia has an ROCE of 0.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 11%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Ariadne Australia's past further, check out this free graph covering Ariadne Australia's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Ariadne Australia's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 0.2%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. This could mean that the business is losing its competitive advantage or market share, because while more money is being put into ventures, it's actually producing a lower return - "less bang for their buck" per se.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Ariadne Australia's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 14% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ariadne Australia, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

