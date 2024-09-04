Some Investors May Be Willing To Look Past Woodside Energy Group's (ASX:WDS) Soft Earnings

Shareholders appeared unconcerned with Woodside Energy Group Ltd's (ASX:WDS) lackluster earnings report last week. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

Importantly, our data indicates that Woodside Energy Group's profit was reduced by US$356m, due to unusual items, over the last year. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And that's hardly a surprise given these line items are considered unusual. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Woodside Energy Group to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Woodside Energy Group's Profit Performance

Because unusual items detracted from Woodside Energy Group's earnings over the last year, you could argue that we can expect an improved result in the current quarter. Because of this, we think Woodside Energy Group's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! Better yet, its EPS are growing strongly, which is nice to see. The goal of this article has been to assess how well we can rely on the statutory earnings to reflect the company's potential, but there is plenty more to consider. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Woodside Energy Group (2 are potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Woodside Energy Group's profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. For example, many people consider a high return on equity as an indication of favorable business economics, while others like to 'follow the money' and search out stocks that insiders are buying. While it might take a little research on your behalf, you may find this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with significant insider holdings to be useful.

