Some Investors May Be Willing To Look Past DuPont de Nemours' (NYSE:DD) Soft Earnings

Shareholders appeared unconcerned with DuPont de Nemours, Inc.'s (NYSE:DD) lackluster earnings report last week. Our analysis suggests that while the profits are soft, the foundations of the business are strong.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand DuPont de Nemours' profit results, we need to consider the US$1.1b expense attributed to unusual items. It's never great to see unusual items costing the company profits, but on the upside, things might improve sooner rather than later. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. In the twelve months to June 2024, DuPont de Nemours had a big unusual items expense. All else being equal, this would likely have the effect of making the statutory profit look worse than its underlying earnings power.

Our Take On DuPont de Nemours' Profit Performance

As we discussed above, we think the significant unusual expense will make DuPont de Nemours' statutory profit lower than it would otherwise have been. Based on this observation, we consider it possible that DuPont de Nemours' statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! Unfortunately, though, its earnings per share actually fell back over the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for DuPont de Nemours and you'll want to know about them.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of DuPont de Nemours' profit. But there is always more to discover if you are capable of focussing your mind on minutiae. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

