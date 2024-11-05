Investors in Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA) have seen favorable returns of 81% over the past year
These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Inta Bina Group Berhad (KLSE:INTA) share price is 71% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 10% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! It is also impressive that the stock is up 68% over three years, adding to the sense that it is a real winner.
So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 1 year and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.
See our latest analysis for Inta Bina Group Berhad
To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).
During the last year Inta Bina Group Berhad grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 99%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 71% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Inta Bina Group Berhad, despite the growth. Interesting. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.74.
The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).
We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Inta Bina Group Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.
What About Dividends?
When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Inta Bina Group Berhad's TSR for the last 1 year was 81%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!
A Different Perspective
It's nice to see that Inta Bina Group Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 81% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 15% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Inta Bina Group Berhad has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.
If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of undervalued small caps that insiders are buying.
Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.
Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.
This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.