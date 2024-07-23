Investors in ikeGPS Group (NZSE:IKE) from three years ago are still down 53%, even after 17% gain this past week

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the ikeGPS Group Limited (NZSE:IKE) share price up 29% in a single quarter. Meanwhile over the last three years the stock has dropped hard. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 53% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. Perhaps the company has turned over a new leaf.

Although the past week has been more reassuring for shareholders, they're still in the red over the last three years, so let's see if the underlying business has been responsible for the decline.

ikeGPS Group wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, ikeGPS Group grew revenue at 31% per year. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. In contrast, the share price is down 15% compound, over three years - disappointing by most standards. It seems likely that the market is worried about the continual losses. But a share price drop of that magnitude could well signal that the market is overly negative on the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in ikeGPS Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 27%, against a market gain of about 2.0%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that ikeGPS Group is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on New Zealander exchanges.

