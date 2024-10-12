Investors in Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN) have seen notable returns of 66% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN) share price is up 62% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 34% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 9.7% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over the last twelve months, Gen Digital actually shrank its EPS by 55%.

Given the share price gain, we doubt the market is measuring progress with EPS. Therefore, it seems likely that investors are putting more weight on metrics other than EPS, at the moment.

We doubt the modest 1.8% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. However the year on year revenue growth of 7.4% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Gen Digital the TSR over the last 1 year was 66%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Gen Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 66% over one year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 18% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Gen Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Gen Digital (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

