How Investors Use Economies of Scale to Evaluate Companies

An investor using economies of scale to evaluate companies.

Investors can evaluate economies of scale to determine if a company can increase profitability and stay competitive as it grows. This happens when a company reduces production costs by producing more units, which can spread fixed costs or enhance operational efficiencies. Understanding how companies scale operations helps investors assess their growth potential and competitive position. Companies using economies of scale often have better prospects for outperforming competitors.

What Are Economies of Scale?

Economies of scale is an economics principle that shows how businesses can reduce costs by increasing production.

Here's how it works: When a company produces more, it spreads fixed costs like rent and salaries over more units, thereby lowering the cost per unit. This reduction allows the company to either become more competitive or increase profits without raising prices.

Economies of scale also help established companies prevent new competitors from entering the market. Companies with lower costs can set prices that are difficult for new entrants to match, protecting their market share and maintaining their dominance over the industry.

Types of Economies of Scale

Economies of scale can be broadly divided into internal and external categories.

Internal economies of scale arise from efficiencies within a company, such as better resource allocation or technology improvements. External economies of scale, by comparison, result from factors outside the company, like industry collaboration or regional advantages.

Both types help reduce costs but operate through distinct mechanisms and scales of impact. Here are some key distinctions for both.

Internal Economies of Scale

Internal economies of scale occur within a company as it grows and optimizes its operations. These cost advantages are often tied to strategic decisions and investments that improve efficiency. Key types of internal economies of scale include:

Purchasing economies: Discounts and better terms achieved through bulk buying of materials or supplies.

Managerial economies: Enhanced efficiency through the hiring of specialized managers and division of labor.

Technical economies: Cost reductions from investing in advanced machinery or technology that increases productivity. Patents can also provide technical economies.

Financial economies: Access to lower borrowing costs or better financing options due to a company's size and creditworthiness.

Marketing economies: Spread of advertising and promotional costs over a larger volume of output.

