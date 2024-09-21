Investors in DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) have seen returns of 29% over the past three years

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) shareholders have seen the share price rise 22% over three years, well in excess of the market return (16%, not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 17% in the last year, including dividends.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, DuPont de Nemours actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 27% per year.

Thus, it seems unlikely that the market is focussed on EPS growth at the moment. Therefore, we think it's worth considering other metrics as well.

Languishing at just 1.8%, we doubt the dividend is doing much to prop up the share price. The revenue drop of 3.3% is as underwhelming as some politicians. The only thing that's clear is there is low correlation between DuPont de Nemours' share price and its historic fundamental data. Further research may be required!

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling DuPont de Nemours stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of DuPont de Nemours, it has a TSR of 29% for the last 3 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

DuPont de Nemours shareholders gained a total return of 17% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand DuPont de Nemours better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for DuPont de Nemours that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

