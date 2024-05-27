Investors Could Be Concerned With Rohas Tecnic Berhad's (KLSE:ROHAS) Returns On Capital

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This reveals that the company isn't compounding shareholder wealth because returns are falling and its net asset base is shrinking. So after we looked into Rohas Tecnic Berhad (KLSE:ROHAS), the trends above didn't look too great.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Rohas Tecnic Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.032 = RM13m ÷ (RM675m - RM255m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Therefore, Rohas Tecnic Berhad has an ROCE of 3.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Construction industry average of 6.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Rohas Tecnic Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of Rohas Tecnic Berhad's past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Rohas Tecnic Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.8%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Rohas Tecnic Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

On a related note, Rohas Tecnic Berhad has decreased its current liabilities to 38% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, it's unfortunate that Rohas Tecnic Berhad is generating lower returns from the same amount of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 34% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Rohas Tecnic Berhad (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

