Investors Could Be Concerned With Blackbaud's (NASDAQ:BLKB) Returns On Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Although, when we looked at Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Blackbaud:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$83m ÷ (US$2.6b - US$938m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Blackbaud has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 7.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Blackbaud compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Blackbaud here for free.

What Can We Tell From Blackbaud's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Blackbaud, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 9.3% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Blackbaud's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 39% to shareholders over the last five years. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Blackbaud (of which 1 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

