If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. This combination can tell you that not only is the company investing less, it's earning less on what it does invest. On that note, looking into ad pepper media International (ETR:APM), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.
Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)
For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for ad pepper media International, this is the formula:
Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)
0.0066 = €128k ÷ (€39m - €20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
Therefore, ad pepper media International has an ROCE of 0.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 11%.
Above you can see how the current ROCE for ad pepper media International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for ad pepper media International .
What Does the ROCE Trend For ad pepper media International Tell Us?
In terms of ad pepper media International's historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 5.4% that they were earning five years ago. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect ad pepper media International to turn into a multi-bagger.
On a side note, ad pepper media International's current liabilities are still rather high at 50% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.
Our Take On ad pepper media International's ROCE
In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 34% from where it was five years ago. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.
