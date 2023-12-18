Investors Continue Waiting On Sidelines For AcroMeta Group Limited (Catalist:43F)

There wouldn't be many who think AcroMeta Group Limited's (Catalist:43F) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.1x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Construction industry in Singapore is similar at about 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does AcroMeta Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

AcroMeta Group has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. It might be that many expect the respectable revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S from rising. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for AcroMeta Group, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

AcroMeta Group's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow revenues by a handy 9.9% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see revenue up by 201% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

Comparing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory with the industry's one-year growth forecast of 17% shows it's noticeably more attractive.

In light of this, it's curious that AcroMeta Group's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain its recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We didn't quite envision AcroMeta Group's P/S sitting in line with the wider industry, considering the revenue growth over the last three-year is higher than the current industry outlook. When we see strong revenue with faster-than-industry growth, we can only assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued if recent medium-term revenue trends continue, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - AcroMeta Group has 6 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

