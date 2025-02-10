Investors in Comfort Gloves Berhad (KLSE:COMFORT) have unfortunately lost 55% over the last three years

If you love investing in stocks you're bound to buy some losers. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Comfort Gloves Berhad (KLSE:COMFORT) shareholders. So they might be feeling emotional about the 55% share price collapse, in that time. On the other hand the share price has bounced 7.7% over the last week.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Comfort Gloves Berhad didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last three years, Comfort Gloves Berhad's revenue dropped 74% per year. That means its revenue trend is very weak compared to other loss making companies. Arguably, the market has responded appropriately to this business performance by sending the share price down 16% (annualized) in the same time period. Bagholders or 'baggies' are people who buy more of a stock as the price collapses. They are then left 'holding the bag' if the shares turn out to be worthless. It could be a while before the company repays long suffering shareholders with share price gains.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:COMFORT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 10th 2025

A Different Perspective

Investors in Comfort Gloves Berhad had a tough year, with a total loss of 7.7%, against a market gain of about 9.3%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, longer term shareholders are suffering worse, given the loss of 8% doled out over the last five years. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Comfort Gloves Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

