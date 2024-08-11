Investors in Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) have seen stellar returns of 140% over the past three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Coastal Contracts Bhd (KLSE:COASTAL) share price has soared 140% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. In the last week shares have slid back 1.7%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

View our latest analysis for Coastal Contracts Bhd

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During three years of share price growth, Coastal Contracts Bhd moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Coastal Contracts Bhd has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Coastal Contracts Bhd's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 17% in the last year, Coastal Contracts Bhd shareholders lost 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coastal Contracts Bhd better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Coastal Contracts Bhd (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

