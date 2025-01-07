Investors in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) have seen decent returns of 47% over the past five years

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last quarter. But the silver lining is the stock is up over five years. In that time, it is up 37%, which isn't bad, but is below the market return of 93%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Cigna Group's earnings per share are down 2.3% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the decline in earnings per share is not representative of how the business has changed over the years. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

In contrast revenue growth of 8.0% per year is probably viewed as evidence that Cigna Group is growing, a real positive. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:CI Earnings and Revenue Growth January 7th 2025

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, Cigna Group's TSR for the last 5 years was 47%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Cigna Group shareholders are down 9.4% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 26%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 8% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cigna Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

