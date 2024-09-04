Investors in Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) have seen favorable returns of 56% over the past year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS) share price is up 54% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 9.7% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 26% lower than it was three years ago.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Celebrus Technologies grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 92%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 54% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Celebrus Technologies, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Celebrus Technologies, it has a TSR of 56% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Celebrus Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 56% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 6%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how Celebrus Technologies scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

