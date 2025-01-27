Investors betting on the Trump trade may be missing some real risks

-
I'm back! Fresh off my trip to Davos I'm jumping right into it. DeepSeek's AI models are spooking tech stocks this morning. The Chinese AI lab has been rolling out new models in recent weeks, and they're cheaper than rival OpenAI's.
DeepSeek's models are open-source, which means they're available for anyone who wants to use them for free. That's a challenge to OpenAI, which keeps its top models proprietary, and charges premium prices for them.
In a paper released last Monday, DeepSeek unveiled a new flagship AI model called R1 that shows off a new level of "reasoning" — and it has left much of America's top industry researchers stunned.
DeepSeek hit No. 1 on the Apple App Store's Top Free Apps Chart days later.
It's the latest disruption in AI, and markets are feeling the shock, with Nvidia down by more than 10% premarket on Monday.
Meanwhile, in today's newsletter, we're focusing on investors' exuberance over the new administration has some wondering if people are getting ahead of themselves.
There are plenty of uncertainties with the new administration. How investors feel about Donald Trump's pro-business agenda isn't one of them.
Stocks reached record highs during the president's first week in office, and there's plenty of hope that it's just the beginning. Trump's consistent message of deregulation and lower corporate taxes has investors excited about the resulting growth potential.
Some in the market, however, aren't as convinced.
Business Insider's Jennifer Sor has a story on how investors might be wearing Trump-tinted glasses that are hiding some real risks.
Much of the concern stems from persistently high interest rates, worries that were pushed aside last week as investors focused on Trump's pro-growth agenda. And while the aggressiveness of Trump's tariff policy remains unclear, many believe it will eventually push inflation higher, further dampening views of stimulative rate cuts.
While the market has elected to look past elevated rates, the ever-important 10-year Treasury yield crept up as much as 13 basis points during the four-day week.
The US market has the benefit of somewhat being the only game in town, though.
European economies are in a much weaker position than the US, which dents the future earnings potential of companies there. And the threat of more regulation makes them even less inviting.
China's economy, meanwhile, is struggling to mount a comeback. It's also one of Trump's biggest foreign targets. And while there's always a chance of reconciliation, that's a risky bet.
Still, the US stock market is heavily concentrated in mega-cap tech names, which some see as a looming risk. Albert Edwards, a famously bearish strategist, shared three charts that illustrate how top-heavy things are, writes BI's Will Edwards.
But investors seem willing to keep betting on the US. Meanwhile, with only one term to implement his plan, Trump has no time to waste.
That means businesses (and the people investing in them) will just need to prepare for a bit of a bumpy ride. BI's John L. Dorman, Brent D. Griffiths, and Bryan Metzger have a breakdown of all the shockwaves Trump has already sent through corporate America during his first week.
The Trump White House threatened tariffs on Colombia, then reversed course after striking a deal.
Why Solana could be the big winner of the meme-coin frenzy.
Inside Davos: Photos from the World Economic Forum, where world leaders and execs go to network and party.
Trump and Musk are at odds again. This time over the UK prime minister.
1. New York City is still the center of the hedge fund universe. Despite interest in sunnier places like Miami, regulatory filings reveal most portfolio managers at multistrategy hedge funds work from the Big Apple. That includes funds like Balyasny, Citadel, and Point72, which are headquartered elsewhere.
2. Inside the routine and leadership style of a Citadel partner. Micah Nance runs a team of nine analysts and associates that covers about 150 tech and media companies out of the hedge fund's Dallas office. He spoke to BI about his 13 years climbing the ranks at the high-profile firm, how he manages his time, and some career advice.
3. Here come the crypto hires. The market and regulators are both getting behind digital assets again. As a result, both fintechs and traditional finance firms are staffing up.
1. The Zuckermoon is over. The Meta CEO was on the precipice of becoming cool after his major makeover and "wife guy" revamp. But he's lost brownie points with some since dealing blows to Meta's fact-checking system, writes BI's Katie Notopoulos. The comments section — and even AI's opinion — is ruthless.
2. The buzz around voice AI. The tech isn't new, but investors are excited about its vast use cases and recent rapid sophistication. BI spoke to investors about the untapped opportunities they see in the sector, from real-time audio transcriptions to generating synthetic voices.
3. VC Twitter takes LinkedIn. Though X remains the platform of choice for venture capitalists, they're starting to post more on LinkedIn. VCs told BI they see better "ROI" on their posts on the workplace social-networking site, and that it's where business can actually get done.
1. Cheap eggs aren't on the horizon. Bird flu isn't going anywhere, and it's limiting supply. Meanwhile, a surge in consumer "egg-citement" is driving demand. A push to treat chickens better isn't cheap, either — and it's all reflected in the current egg prices.
2. Eli Lilly's weight-loss wonders. The Mounjaro and Zepbound producer hopes to close the gap with competitor Novo Nordisk's Ozempic — and take things a step further. Eli Lilly's head of obesity teased a pill to rival Ozempic and a triple-threat "King Kong" injection to mimic bariatric surgery. The ultimate dream: a once-per-year weight-loss shot.
3. Gen Z is already fed up with work — and it's not about laziness. Less than a third of young American workers felt engaged at their job last year, a report from Gallup found. The younger generation hasn't wasted time taking a transactional view of work, BI's Aki Ito wrote. However, with low engagement costing businesses $9 trillion a year worldwide, employers need to step it up.
Inside the bitter feud roiling the doomsday bunker business.
Meet Citadel partner Micah Nance, who went from Texas A&M to managing his own book by age 35.
Spies want to harness the power of AI — but need bespoke tech to do it.
I'm the CEO of a multibillion-dollar company. These seven lessons have shaped my success.
AT&T reports earnings.
IRS tax filing season begins.
