Investors betting on the Trump trade may be missing some real risks

I'm back! Fresh off my trip to Davos I'm jumping right into it. DeepSeek's AI models are spooking tech stocks this morning. The Chinese AI lab has been rolling out new models in recent weeks , and they're cheaper than rival OpenAI's.

DeepSeek's models are open-source, which means they're available for anyone who wants to use them for free. That's a challenge to OpenAI, which keeps its top models proprietary, and charges premium prices for them.

In a paper released last Monday, DeepSeek unveiled a new flagship AI model called R1 that shows off a new level of "reasoning" — and it has left much of America's top industry researchers stunned .

DeepSeek hit No. 1 on the Apple App Store's Top Free Apps Chart days later.

It's the latest disruption in AI, and markets are feeling the shock, with Nvidia down by more than 10% premarket on Monday .

There are plenty of uncertainties with the new administration. How investors feel about Donald Trump's pro-business agenda isn't one of them.

Stocks reached record highs during the president's first week in office, and there's plenty of hope that it's just the beginning. Trump's consistent message of deregulation and lower corporate taxes has investors excited about the resulting growth potential.

Some in the market, however, aren't as convinced.

Business Insider's Jennifer Sor has a story on how investors might be wearing Trump-tinted glasses that are hiding some real risks.

Much of the concern stems from persistently high interest rates, worries that were pushed aside last week as investors focused on Trump's pro-growth agenda. And while the aggressiveness of Trump's tariff policy remains unclear, many believe it will eventually push inflation higher, further dampening views of stimulative rate cuts.

While the market has elected to look past elevated rates, the ever-important 10-year Treasury yield crept up as much as 13 basis points during the four-day week.