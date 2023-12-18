Investors Aren't Buying Koninklijke BAM Groep nv's (AMS:BAMNB) Earnings

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv's (AMS:BAMNB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 4.4x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the market in the Netherlands, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 17x and even P/E's above 31x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

With its earnings growth in positive territory compared to the declining earnings of most other companies, Koninklijke BAM Groep has been doing quite well of late. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Koninklijke BAM Groep would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 86%. Still, EPS has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 5.9% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 17% growth per year, that's a disappointing outcome.

In light of this, it's understandable that Koninklijke BAM Groep's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Koninklijke BAM Groep's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

