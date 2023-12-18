Investors Appear Satisfied With Envipco Holding N.V.'s (AMS:ENVI) Prospects As Shares Rocket 36%

Envipco Holding N.V. (AMS:ENVI) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 36% share price jump in the last month. Taking a wider view, although not as strong as the last month, the full year gain of 10% is also fairly reasonable.

Following the firm bounce in price, given close to half the companies operating in the Netherlands' Machinery industry have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.8x, you may consider Envipco Holding as a stock to potentially avoid with its 2.5x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/S.

How Envipco Holding Has Been Performing

There hasn't been much to differentiate Envipco Holding's and the industry's revenue growth lately. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this modest revenue performance will accelerate. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying too much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Envipco Holding would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 18%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 108% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 76% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 3.1%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in mind, it's not hard to understand why Envipco Holding's P/S is high relative to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

The large bounce in Envipco Holding's shares has lifted the company's P/S handsomely. It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Envipco Holding maintains its high P/S on the strength of its forecasted revenue growth being higher than the the rest of the Machinery industry, as expected. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Envipco Holding (1 is concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Envipco Holding's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

