Investors Appear Satisfied With Aya Gold & Silver Inc.'s (TSE:AYA) Prospects

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Metals and Mining industry in Canada have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.2x, Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) looks to be giving off strong sell signals with its 20.4x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Aya Gold & Silver Has Been Performing

Aya Gold & Silver's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to improve, justifying the currently elevated P/S. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Aya Gold & Silver's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Aya Gold & Silver's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 37% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 59% per year during the coming three years according to the five analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we can see why Aya Gold & Silver is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

What Does Aya Gold & Silver's P/S Mean For Investors?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Aya Gold & Silver's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in revenues is quite remote, justifying the elevated P/S ratio. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Aya Gold & Silver you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

