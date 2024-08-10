Investors in Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) have seen respectable returns of 32% over the past five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. Buying under-rated businesses is one path to excess returns. For example, long term Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) shareholders have enjoyed a 32% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 21% (not including dividends).

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

View our latest analysis for Ainsworth Game Technology

Given that Ainsworth Game Technology didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally hope to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the last half decade, Ainsworth Game Technology can boast revenue growth at a rate of 1.4% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. The modest growth is probably broadly reflected in the share price, which is up 6%, per year over 5 years. The business could be one worth watching but we generally prefer faster revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

If you are thinking of buying or selling Ainsworth Game Technology stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 9.5% in the last year, Ainsworth Game Technology shareholders lost 14%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 6%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Story continues

We will like Ainsworth Game Technology better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of undervalued stocks (mostly small caps) with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Australian exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.