Investors in ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) have unfortunately lost 66% over the last five years

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 25% in the last month. But that can't change the reality that over the longer term (five years), the returns have been really quite dismal. Indeed, the share price is down 69% in the period. So we're hesitant to put much weight behind the short term increase. Of course, this could be the start of a turnaround.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because ACRES Commercial Realty made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over five years, ACRES Commercial Realty grew its revenue at 8.8% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 11% compounded, over five years. That suggests the market is disappointed with the current growth rate. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between ACRES Commercial Realty's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. ACRES Commercial Realty's TSR of was a loss of 66% for the 5 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

ACRES Commercial Realty shareholders gained a total return of 16% during the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 11% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ACRES Commercial Realty that you should be aware of before investing here.

