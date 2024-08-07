Investor says files liquidation petition in China against Evergrande unit

HONG KONG (Reuters) - An investor has filed a petition to a court in China to liquidate a major unit of the heavily indebted property developer China Evergrande, according to a stock filing by the petitioner on Wednesday.

The investor -- Vanward, a Shenzhen-listed electric appliance manufacturer -- cited a dispute with the Evergrande unit Guangzhou Kailong Real Estate over an investment worth 200 million yuan ($27.9 million).

A court in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou is reviewing the case, the filing said.

In January, a Hong Kong court ordered that Evergrande, once China's largest property developer, should be liquidated after it failed to deliver a concrete restructuring plan for $23 billion in offshore debt. Overall, Evergrande has more than $300 billion in liabilities.

