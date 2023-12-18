Investor Optimism Abounds Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) But Growth Is Lacking

When close to half the companies in the Software industry in Australia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.5x, you may consider Life360, Inc. (ASX:360) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 3.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Life360's Recent Performance Look Like?

Life360 certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Life360?

Life360's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 51% last year. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 278% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% per annum as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 20% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this information, we find it concerning that Life360 is trading at a P/S higher than the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

It comes as a surprise to see Life360 trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Life360 you should know about.

Of course, profitable companies with a history of great earnings growth are generally safer bets. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have reasonable P/E ratios and have grown earnings strongly.

